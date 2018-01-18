Man accused of pistol whipping roommate

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A disagreement between roommates led to the arrest of a Harrison man, 27-year-old Adrian Ford, for “assault with intent to murder” last Thursday, January

11th.

Central Dispatch got the call around 7:30 p.m. saying the victim, Kenneth Larman, had been assaulted with a pistol and possibly a knife at a home on Elmwood Drive in Hamilton Township.

Deputies arrived on the scene to find the 62-year-old Larman seriously injured. He was taken to the hospital by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service, where he was treated and later released.

Detectives found that the two men had a disagreement before the assault happened. Arrest and search warrants were obtained, and Ford was located in Davison, Michigan and arrested on January 13 by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team.

Ford was returned to Clare County and lodged at the jail pending his arraignment.

He was arraigned Tuesday, January 16 in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the following charges authorized by the Clare County Prosecutor’s office: Assault with intent to murder; two counts of weapons-felony firearm; robbery – armed; and weapons-firearms discharge in or at a building.

Ford’s bond was set at $200,000 cash/surety.

He remains lodged in the Clare County Jail.