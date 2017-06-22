Man accused of torturing dog

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Joshua Aaron Hook, 30 of Harrison is facing charges of animal torture and resisting arrest in connection with an incident where he allegedly severely injured a dog with a knife.

According to Clare Animal Shelter Director Rudi Hicks, the dog was picked up at a person’s residence where it was found with multiple injuries. She said she couldn’t release any other information.

The dog was taken for treatment to a local veterinarian who did surgery on it and reported that the injuries to the dog were not accidental, another source said.

Animal Control officers were able to get a warrant for Hook’s arrest.

When Clare County Deputies executed the warrant June 14, Hook resisted arrest, according to Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis in a Tuesday email.

She said Hook was arraigned in 80th District Court June 15 by Magistrate Steven Worpell and charged with one count of Animals Killing/Torturing (he did, without just cause, knowingly mutilate, or disfigure a dog), a felony with a prison sentence of four years and/or a $5,000 fine. He was also charged with one count of Animals – abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a misdemeanor with a penalty of 93 days and a $1,000 fine.

Hook was also charged with one count of Resist and Obstruct a Police Officer, a felony with a sentence of two years and/or a $2,000 fine.

His bond was set at $80,000/ten percent or cash surety. He remains lodged at the Clare County Jail.

The incident is still under investigation.