Man arrested for stealing two cars

August 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 17-year-old Gladwin man is behind bars after stealing two cars and crashing one while drunk.

According to a release from Gladwin County Undersheriff Ray Hartwell, deputies responded to the report of a crash on Guernsey and Flock Roads in Tobacco Township Monday Morning and arrived to find an unoccupied 2011 GMC Acadia in the ditch.

The vehicle’s registration showed that the vehicle belonged to a residence in Billings Township on Wixom Lake. When a deputy went to the residence he discovered the Acadia had been taken without permission, and discovered that the 17-year-old had also been using a 2012 Chevy Cruze without permission.

The teen was located at the Wixom Lake residence, but ran from the deputy, jumping into Wixom Lake and attempting to escape by swimming south.

Additional deputies and a Michigan State Police trooper were dispatch to aid in the suspects capture. Billings Township Rescue was also summoned and responded to the lake with an air boat.

A perimeter was established and a search of the lake was made. The suspect was located about an hour later hiding under a dock near the incident scene.

The suspect was arrested and taken to MidMichigan Medical Center – Gladwin and after a medical clearance, was lodged at the Gladwin County Jail.

He is facing two counts of unlawfully driving away of an auto, operating while intoxicated and resisting arrest. The suspect reportedly had a prior history of UDAA and was on probation at the time of his arrest.

He remains lodged pending arraignment.

The Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the West Branch MSP Post and rescue personnel from the Billings Township Fire Department.

The investigation is still open pending formal charges.