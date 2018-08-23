Man buys jewelry with fraudulent credit card

August 23, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 19-year-old Flint man is in jail following his use of a fraudulent credit card in Mt. Pleasant.

Mt. Pleasant Police officers were notified Monday afternoon at 3:46 p.m. by Silverberg Finer Jewelers that they had received a call from an Iowa man who said his credit card had been used in a $450 purchase at the store.

MPPD officers said a Silverberg employee told them two men entered the store and purchased a necklace for $450. The employee said he received a phone call 15 minutes after the purchase from the Iowa man about the fraudulent purchase and immediately notified local pawn shops to watch for the two men and the necklace.

Around 4:30 p.m., Central Dispatch in Mt. Pleasant got a call from New Millennium Pawn Shop at 5281 E. Pickard Road, who reported that two possible suspects had been in their store attempting to make a credit card purchase.

The New millennium employee gave a description of the men who came into the store and a description of the suspect vehicle and the direction it took when it left the business.

MPPD officers stopped the vehicle on Mission Street near High Street and arrested the Flint man for possession of, and use of a fraudulent credit card.

An investigation by the officers led to the recovery of both the necklace and the card. Surveillance video and witnesses showed that only one of the two men used the fraudulent card.

The Flint man is awaiting arraignment in the Isabella County Jail.