Man dies in fire he set to exterminate insects on property

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Ethan Carl, 77, of Harrison died Thursday, May 11, during a wildfire in a wooded area near Cornwell and Long Lake in Franklin Township.

The call came in to Central Dispatch around 4:35 p.m.

The caller, who was Carl’s neighbor, told investigators that Carl may have been trying to exterminate insects with fire, and the blaze got out of control. Carl was pronounced dead at the scene.

A release from Clare County Sheriff John Wilson said the neighbor spotted the fire and Carl lying on the ground in the fire. He was unable to reach Carl to check for injuries, he told police when he called in the fire.

Preliminary results revealed that the cause of death is due to a medical issue experienced by the deceased an updated release Wednesday said.

The fire burned just over a half-acre of woods before it was extinguished by Harrison and Department of Natural Resources firefighters.

Mobile Medical Ambulance Service also assisted at the scene.

Arrangement of services for Carl are pending at Stocking Funeral Home in Harrison.