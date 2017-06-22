Man digging in cemetery for money is assaulted by two

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare County Sheriff’s Department deputies are looking for a 49-year-old Gladwin man and a 43-year-old Evart woman, suspects in a June 17 assault at the Hamilton Township Cemetery.

Deputies were dispatched to a residence in the 10,000 block of East Townline Lake Road at 5:33 a.m. to investigate the report that a person had been assaulted with a hammer and a shovel.

When deputies made contact with the victim, a 22-year-old Gladwin man, they were told by him that he was assaulted by the two suspects while the three were digging for buried money in the Hamilton Township Cemetery.

9 & 10 News reported that the suspects are Brett Ostrander and Christie Austin. The victim was Kollin Love. They reportedly traveled to “several towns Saturday night including a bar in Cadillac.

“We don’t know why the assault happened,” Lt. Mike Bailey said Tuesday. He said the three had been together throughout the night and were digging for money that allegedly Ostrander and Austin claimed they had buried in the cemetery sometime earlier. “We don’t know for sure because we haven’t been able to locate the suspects,” he said.

In an interview Kollin told 9 & 10 news Ostrander and Austin dog a hole, but that the story was a trap and they began attacking

him. The 9 & 10 article said Love, who was covered in blood, managed to escape and ran into the woods, eventually making his way to a residence owned by Linda Bentley for help. Meanwhile the two suspects drove away.

The 22-year-old was treated at the Bentley residence by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service personnel and transported to MidMichigan Regional Medical Center – Gladwin where he was treated for his injuries and released.

Bailey said he had a head injury plus injuries to his arm and leg.

The incident remains under investigation.

Police have been unable to locate Ostrander and Austin. They are asking for help locating the two suspects. Anyone who knows their whereabouts, or has information about the incident should call the Clare County Sheriff’s office at 989-539-7166.