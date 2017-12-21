Man drives into rear of flatbed truck

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A 46-year-old Weidman man, Kristopher Antcliff, was seriously injured when he drove into the rear of a flatbed trailer parked in a business drive.

A release from Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main said the crash was reported at 8:43 p.m. Monday evening.

Antcliff was driving a Chevy Malibu northbound on Littlefield Road, the release said, and failed to stop at a stop sign at Weidman Road in Isabella Township. He continued onto a private drive for about 100 yards before his vehicle went under a flatbed trailer attached to a 2015 Peterbilt Semi. The semi driver was in the truck waiting for the business to open. He was not injured in the crash, Main said.

Antcliff sustained multiple injuries to his chest and hip area. He was not wearing a seat belt at the time, police said, and alcohol was involved in the crash.

Deputies were assisted at the crash scene by Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service and Nottawa Sherman Township Fire Department.

As of Tuesday there was no updated information on Antcliff’s condition.