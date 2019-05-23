Man facing trial plans escape from Isabella County jail

May 23, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Keith McKern

A man lodged at the Isabella County jail while awaiting trial on child sexual abuse charges attempted to plan an escape recently.



Former Army recruiter Keith McKern, accused of sexually assaulting two minors that he lived with, planned to escape from the jail with the help of a trustee.



Isabella County Sheriff Michael Main reported to 9 & 10 News that McKern planned to use a rope ladder to escape through a skylight. Main said he used coded messages and notes to try and recruit a jail trusty to help him.

In an email Thursday, Main reported that corrections officers noticed “papers and notes” passed between McKern and the Trustee. That led to a search of McKern’s and the Trusty’s cells which uncovered “detailed notes” about a late night escape while avoiding cameras.



Main called the escape plans “pretty detailed and thorough through.”

Sheriff Main said McKern, when questioned, claimed it wasn’t a serious plan, but a way to pass the time using his Army training to plan an escape if he was ever a prisoner of war.



Alan Reimers, Isabella County Chief Assistant Prosecutor has said McKern’s escape plans will be taken seriously and he will be facing charges for them.

