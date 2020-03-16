Man Injured in River Road Rollover

March 16, 2020

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A single vehicle rollover crash seriously injured a 40-year-old Mt. Pleasant man Tuesday evening.



Isabella County Central Dispatch got the 911 call around 8:29 p.m. reporting a crash on East River Road near Vroman Road in Isabella County’s Chippewa Township.



Troopers from the Michigan State Police Mt. Pleasant Post responded to the call and investigated the crash, revealing that the driver was west bound on East River Road when he lost control, left the roadway and rolled several times..



The man was treated at the scene by Mobile Medical Ambulance Service personnel for “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. He received advanced medical care and McLaren Hospital in Mt. Pleasant and was then transported by Life-Net helicopter to Covenant Health Care in Saginaw.



Investigators said the driver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash and they believe alcohol was a factor in the crash, which is still under investigation.



Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Isabella County Sheriff’s Department, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Police, the Saginaw Chippewa Tribal Fire Department and MMR.

Share This Post Tweet