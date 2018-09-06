Man placing turtle robbed at gunpoint

By Pat Maurer

Gladwin County Sheriff’s Office deputies are looking for a man they report held up a Sage Township man last Friday.

Officers responded to a report of the armed robber by a 62-year-old Gladwin man around 11:40 p.m.

The victim said he had trapped a snapping turtle in his yard and released it on Eagleson Road east of Chappel Dam Road near a swampy area. He said he was about to drive away when a vehicle pulled up behind him. The driver of the vehicle, a white male about age 20, told him to “hold up,” he said, and demanded money. The victim said he was holding a pistol at the time.

The Sage Township man handed money over to the suspect. He is described as about 5 ‘ 10 inches to 6’ 1 inch tall, with a slim build, short brown hair and some facial hair. The victim also reported that the man’s vehicle had a “loud exhaust.”

Investigators collected evidence from the scene. A forensic composite sketch of the robbery suspect was also developed to help identify and apprehend the suspct.

The Gladwin Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about the robbery to please call (989) 426-9284 or message them.