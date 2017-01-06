Man pleads guilty to meth

A man is awaiting sentencing after admitting to running a meth lab. And he might not have been alone. Deputies from Gladwin County conducted a probation check at a home in Hay Township in September.

That’s when deputies found several items used to make meth. Gregery Pickett was arrested and charged with drug crimes. Wednesday, he pleaded guilty to having a meth lab. Kassie Jo Inman was also charged in connection to the lab.

While being taken to jail on Monday for an outstanding warrant, Inman was found to illegally have prescription pills. She’s now facing more charges for bringing contraband into jail.