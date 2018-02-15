Man pulls knife on hospital doctor

By John Raffel

Corespondent

The Michigan State Police Post in Mount Pleasant dispatched troopers to a complaint of a disorderly male at Spectrum Heath Reed City Hospital earlier this week.

A spokesperson at Osceola County’s 77th District Court told the Marion Press on Wednesday that an Osceola County man, Rodney David Kopenick of Reed City was arraigned on Monday and has been charged with four counts of felony assault and one count of resisting/obstructing arrest.

She added bond was set at $100,000 and a preliminary exam was set for 1:30 p.m., on Thursday, March 1, in district court.

According to locally published reports, Kopenick was arrested after pulling a weapon on a physician at the hospital while being under the influence of drugs.

Troopers responded to complaints of a reported disorderly man. According to reports, Kopenick is a registered sex offender and reportedly exposed himself to the hospital staff, forcibly removed his IV and medical equipment and pulled out a folding style pocket knife and used it in a threatening manner at the doctor and other staff members.

According to reports, the suspect was believed to be under the influence of methamphetamine and then ran from the hospital while being pursued by troopers who ordered him to stop. He was later caught by troopers and taken into custody. Troopers were assisted at the scene by the Osceola County Sheriff’s office.