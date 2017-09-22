Man sues City for excessive charges

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Charging that the City of Clare violated the Michigan Freedom of Information Act by not properly responding to the appeal of excessive estimated charges for his April 7 FOIA request, City Resident Tom Dunn has filed a lawsuit against them.

Dunn, represented by Attorney David J. Gilbert of Mt. Pleasant, has claimed that the City staff’s estimate for the material he requested was an “amount which amounts to extortion of a free and transparent government agency.”

Dunn had requested to view/copy the original City Charter (1909), the ballot question for approval of the charter, the adoption record of electors and the election results.

Dunn said he requested the documents because he is doing property rights research in preparation for the possibility of writing a book on the history of property in the State of Michigan.

The City staff’s estimate of the costs to fill his FOIA request was $1,102.09 with a deposit required of $525.00. Dunn had said he also received another estimate from the City that there would be an additional charge of $48.75 for copies.

The legal complaint filed by Gilbert on Dunn’s behalf said the estimate made by the City staff said it would take 55 man hours to review the records books in the City’s vault.

Dunn, through his attorney, filed an appeal of the estimated charges May 25th “requesting a review of the estimated fee or a reduction of the fee to a reasonable amount”.

Although the City was required to respond to the appeal within ten days with a notice of extension or a notice that the appeal would be handled within ten days after the first commission or board meeting of the City following the appeal, “the City failed to respond in any manner,” the complaint states.

The complaint says the City held its next meeting on June 5th and that a response to Dunn’s appeal would have been due, under the law, on or about June 15.

The complaint says the City didn’t respond to the appeal until July 7th, when City Manager Ken Hibl apologized for the delay in the response to the appeal of the charges, but denied the appeal.

Gilbert charged that the City violated the FOIA law because the appeal was not handled within the allotted time required and that the estimate given by the City was excessive.

He also related that “The State of Michigan office of the Great Seal of Michigan, Department of State provided an estimate for the same documents that were requested from the City of Clare and that “the entire search labor/printing cost and certification of the documents would be only $28.03.

The lawsuit asks that the City pay a civil fine because they violated the State Act by charging an excessive fee and estimating excessive charges for the requested documents.

The complaint asks the court to require the City to pay a civil fine of $1,000 to the state treasury and punitive damages to Dunn of $1,000, and to award actual damages or compensatory damages equal to the fee being assessed by the City of Clare and reasonable attorney fees, costs and taxation against the City of Clare Commission for having to bring this lawsuit…

City Manager Hibl said because of the lawsuit being handled by the City’s insurance company, he would not be allowed to respond to the charges against the City.

He did say that the estimate was not a final bill but based on the time it could take to find the requested documents. The City’s Attorney, Gretchen, Olsen, Plunket and Cooney, refused a settlement offered by Dunn’s attorney.

Hibl said “It was a manual search” and that they “had given Dunn other options. We offered to allow Mr. Dunn to search for the documents himself in the records,” Hibl said. “He didn’t want to do that.”

Dunn said, “City guidelines say how FOIA’s must be handled. The law is very precise.”

He said, “Somebody has to hold the government responsible for their actions.” He continued, “If citizens of the City have to obey ordinances of the City, then the City must obey their own laws that are adopted by the City.”

He added, “The longer this goes on, the more it will cost the City taxpayers. The City can’t say this is a technical mistake. They have to take responsibility for their actions the same as City residents have to take responsibility for their actions.”