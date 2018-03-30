Man threatens to shoot up courthouse

March 30, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Gladwin man identified as Anthony B. Ostrander, 19, has been arrested for terrorism after allegedly threatening to shoot up the Gladwin County Courthouse Wednesday afternoon.

Sheriff Mike Shea told 9 & 10 news that the man was at the courthouse when he made the threat. A courthouse official told police about the threat. Ostrander’s prior record and his connections in the community were investigated.

The courthouse was put on lockdown for about an hour while officers located Ostrander.

The sheriff said Ostrander had a personal protection order issued against him and he was asked to come to the sheriff’s office about it. When he arrived he was taken into custody just after 3 p.m.

The courthouse lockdown was taken off after his arrest.

Ostrander was arraigned on terrorism charges Thursday in 80th District court. Bond was set at $1 million. A conviction on a terrorism charge could mean life in prison for him.