Man tries to pay court with fake money

February 22, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Reportedly it’s not a good idea to try to pay your child support at the courthouse with fake movie prop money.

That is what happened in Mt. Pleasant when a Mt. Pleasant man tried to use a $100 bill to pay part of his girlfriend’s child support payment last week. The bill had “MOTION PICTURES USE ONLY” printed on both sides.

Isabella Trial Court employees called police around 11:30 a.m. February 14th when he gave them the $100 bill.

When they arrived and arrested him, the man told Mt. Pleasant Police officers that his girlfriend had borrowed the money from someone.

Public Information Officer Jeff Browne said, “This is something we’re starting to see more of. We had asked the businesses in our community to be vigilant while accepting money. And pay extra special attention to the money they are collecting. We would also recommend that everybody look up the currency so they know what it looks like. It looks very similar to real money. We’ve only seen the nominations in the hundred dollar values here in this community.”

The matter has been referred to the Isabella County Prosecutor for review.