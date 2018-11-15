Man uses crowbar to save woman from burning car

November 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



A 51-year-old Riverdale man made a daring rescue last Saturday, saving a 24-year-old St. Louis woman from her burning car last Saturday morning.

According to information from the Michigan State Police Houghton Lake Post the rescue happed around 9:20 a.m. on U.S. 127 near the county line between Clare and Roscommon Counties.

Troopers called to the scene were delayed by slippery roads, as callers reported that the woman was trapped in the burning car.

That’s when the Riverdale man stepped in and probably saved the woman’s life. He used a crowbar to break one of the car windows and freed the woman before flames could reach her.

Police say she could have died without the Riverdale’s man’s quick actions.

She only had minor injuries from the incident and was taken to by a Houghton Lake Ambulance to MidMichigan Medical Center in Clare for treatment.

The Roscommon Township Fire Department extinguished the vehicle fire, police said.