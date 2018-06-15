Man who attacked fiance with chainsaw arraigned, in jail on $1.2 million bond

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A Clinton Township man is in jail on $1.2 million bond after he allegedly attacked a woman with a chainsaw and dragged her through a fire.

The assault happened in the Village of Temple at the Redding Township cabin of Robert Joseph Presley, Jr., 46 of Clinton Township.

The incident led to Presley’s arraignment last Friday on charges authorized by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis including: assault with attempt to murder (a felony with a term of up to life imprisonment); 9 counts of possession of firearms by a felon (a felony with up to five years); operating while intoxicated 2nd or subsequent offense (a one year misdemeanor); and habitual offender 3rd offense.

Presley allegedly attacked a 38 year-old woman from Madison Heights during a domestic assault that involved him attacking her with a chainsaw, dragging her through a fire and kicking her until she was finally able to get away.



She was able to flag down a passing motorist who took her to an emergency room for treatment of what the Michigan State Police press release said were “very serious injuries.”

After the assault, Ambrozaitis reported, “Presley then drove himself to the Clare County Sheriff’s Office to report an assault against himself by the victim.”

Police determined that he was intoxicated when he drove to the Sheriff’s Office, and tht he had “nine firearms and ammunition in plain sight in his vehicle.”

Presley is currently on probation for felony weapons offenses and prohibited from abusing substances and from possession or owning firearms, Ambrozaitis said.

She said the Michigan State Police investigated the assault with intent to murder and torture while the Clare County Sheriff’s Office investigated the weapons and drunk driving charges. “It was a great coordinated effort by both agencies,” Ambrozaitis said.

Troopers from the MSP were also assisted at the scene by Clare County Animal Control.

Presley was arraigned June 8th in 80th District Court by Magistrate Steven Worpell on the charges. Ambrozaitis requested bond of no less than $1 million cash or surety and conditions that he be tethered on release, and that he not be allowed to possess firearms or other dangerous weapons, have no contact with the victim, surrender his passport and be required to submit to alcohol testing.

Worpell set Presley’s bond at $1.2 million cash or surety with all of the bond conditions requested by the prosecutor.

He will have a probable cause conference June 21st at 10 a.m. and a preliminary examination on June 27th at 9 a.m.