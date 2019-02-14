Man who used hatchet to kill his children’s grandfather gets life

February 14, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

On February 8th, Circuit Court Judge Thomas Evans sentenced James Bryan Kuhns to life in prison without the possibility of parole for killing Leonard Hempel.

Along with the sentence, Judge Evans ordered Kuhns to pay $68 in state costs, a $60 DNA fee, and $500 in court costs. A $500 fine and court appointed attorney fees are yet to be determined.

Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis said, “This day for the family and friends of Leonard Hempel has been a long time coming. They have shown a tremendous strength during this long process.”

Kuhns was charged with open murder in May, 2016 for killing Hempel. He pled guilty to the charge on June 12, 2018.

She continued, “The case went up to the Court of Appeals regarding the admissibility of the defendant’s 2.5 hour confession, which was ultimately ruled admissible and resulted in the defendant’s plea to open murder last June.”

She said Kuhns’ plea of open murder made a penalty hearing necessary, where evidence is presented to the court so the Judge can “determine the degree of the crime and render judgement accordingly.”

That hearing was held July 10th before Judge Evans. Ambrozaitis presented the testimony of witnesses including Angela Hempel, (his girlfriend and the mother of the children) and submitted evidence.

The sentencing came after Judge Evan issued a nine-page written opinion in January that concluded that Kuhns, 36 of Farwell, committed premeditated first

degree murder when he used a hatchet to kill Leonard Hempel, the grandfather of his children, with a hatchet in April of 2016.

Leonard Hempel was reported missing April 26, 2016 but he had not been seen since April 9. Family and friends searching for him discovered a “disturbed” area in the garden behind his home on South Road and Stonehenge Drive in Surrey Township May 1. They found clothing believed to be Leonard Hempel’s and notified police.

According to an earlier post by Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis, “After striking Leonard in the head several times with a hatchet, killing him, the defendant buried him in the backyard. The defendant and Ms. Hempel then acted in concert to further cover up Leonard’s death by lying about his whereabouts as law enforcement, family, and friends searched for him.”

In the January opinion Ambrozaitis said, “Judge Evans concluded that there was an “abundance of evidence from which [to] conclude that [the] defendant murdered the victim with premeditation.” That evidence includes, but is not limited to, the following: (1) Defendant asked to be dropped off a distance from the house; (2) Defendant circled around the house to obtain the murder weapon – the hatchet – before approaching the victim; (3) Defendant continued to approach the victim, despite the victim ordering Defendant to stay away; (4) Defendant struck the victim in the head repeatedly with the hatchet; (5) Several seconds, if not minutes, elapsed between Defendant striking the first blow and the final blow(s); (6) The striking of the final blow(s) were prompted by the victim gurgling or making other noises, indicating that he was still alive; (7) Before or after the victim’s death, Defendant inflicted chop wounds on the body consistent with an attempt to dismember the body preparatory to concealing it; (8) Defendant buried the body in the backyard in an attempt to conceal it; (a) Defendant talked about building a greenhouse over the body to further conceal it; (9) Defendant had argued with the victim the night before the murder and “jokingly” spoke of how he would murder the victim; (10) Defendant used a weapon to commit the murder; (11) Defendant pursued the victim into the house.”

In mid-June, 2016, Angela Hempel, then 31, pled guilty to lying to police, concealing death and as an accessory after the fact in connection with her father’s murder in April. In late August 2016, she was sentenced to one year in jail for her part in the murder.