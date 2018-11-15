Many opportunities at art club

November 15, 2018

by Ryan Reed

Intern

Students at Clare High School have the chance to show their creativity by joining the Art Club. The teacher sponsoring the Art Club is Mrs. Amanda Fletcher. In Art Club students have the opportunity to create certain art pieces such as paintings, sculptures, and some even involve creating set pieces for school dances and plays.

Students in Art Club as well as just students in a normal class have made pieces for assemblies’s and certain holidays such as Veterans Day and Christmas. They also help do projects for the community for certain holidays such as Halloween and St. Patty’s day.

Students in art club also have the opportunity to explore art outside of Clare High School walls. On Thursday, November 8, students in art club traveled to downtown Clare to 515 Gallery to see the current exhibit on display.