Marguerite Nellie Forsberg

Marguerite Nellie Forsberg, age 59 of Clare, passed away suddenly on September 3, 2016 in Pentwater. And you know what? Marguerite Forsberg loved life. She loved her family, and travel, and adventure. She didn’t care about what people thought about her; she cared about living life to the fullest and taking her friends and family along for the ride. She was a beacon of light for everyone who knew her, and to her very last day she was having a blast and planning the next big thing. She was the kind of woman who would fly out to Colorado to catch fish with her son – who would have an addition built on her house just to accommodate bigger holiday parties – who would go first down a waterslide to show her granddaughter that it was safe. Once again she has gone on ahead of us on the last great adventure, and though she can never be replaced, her life has left an enduring legacy on us all.

She was born the daughter of Howard and Marvel (Colton) Brown on January 22, 1957 in Reed City. She married Dave Forsberg in 1977. She is survived by her husband Dave, three sons Steve and Ashley Forsberg, Cody and Allee Forsberg, Alex Forsberg, her granddaughter Lily Forsberg, her mother Marvel Brown, sister Dawn and Dale Scheall, niece Marguerite Kay Scheall, and many other friends and family. She was preceded in death by her father, Howard Junior Brown.

Visitation will be held at Clare United Methodist Church on Saturday, September 10 from 11am-1pm with a memorial service immediately following at 1pm. In lieu of flowers please make a donation to the Marguerite Forsberg Memorial Rail Trail Fund. Arrangements were handled by the Clare Chapel of Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home. On-line guestbook at www.stephenson-wyman.com