Marion selects Arrington as new superintendent

August 16, 2018

By John Raffel

Correspondent

The Marion Board of Education hired Chris Arrington as its new superintendent during Tuesday’s meeting.

Interim superintendent Greg Mikulich said Arrington would also be the elementary

principal. The previous intent of the district had been for a part-time superintendent and an elementary principal. But it was decided to continue with a superintendent/principal in one position.

“We had two meetings last week and two different selection committees with one for the elementary and one for the superintendent,” Mikulich said. “(Arrington) did such an outstanding job that both groups wanted him to be the guy. We’re going with the combination again. He was highly vetted by the elementary staff and they’re on board with it. He’s pretty energetic and is pretty dynamic from what we can see. Everyone is looking forward to it. Everyone on the board was pretty enthusiastic when they voted for him.

“People are excited about it and that’s kind of nice.”

Arrington replaces Mort Meier who announced his retirement in June. Mikulich had been appointed as interim superintendent.

“He’ll be going to the ISD superintendents’ meeting (on Wednesday),” Mikulich said. “He’ll be back down here Thursday. That Thursday will be my last day.”

Arrington has been Director of Instructional Services at Port Huron and superintendent of Bentley Community schools.

“I heard some really good things from a veteran colleague of mine about the area,” Arrington said. “When I saw the posting that was open, there was a couple of things. My fiance wants to move north at some point in time. I heard some good things about the district and visited. I’m looking forward to it.”

Finances seem to be a challenge for most school districts and Arrington indicated this would also be a challenge for him at Marion.

“I do believe they’re open to some creative and innovative programming,” he said. “I’ll do everything I can to provide the board and staff with some creative ideas.”

School starts on Aug. 28.