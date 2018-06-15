Martin sentenced for 3rd domestic violence offense

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Dillion Michael Martin, 31 of St. Louis, was sentenced to serve 18 month to five years for domestic violence, 3rd offense and habitual offender 4th offense by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk Monday.

He pled guilty to the charges April 19th.



Martin will get credit for 273 days already served since his arrest last July. He was ordered to pay $68 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights fee, $500 in costs, a $500 fine, and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.

He was also sentenced to 18 months to four years for probation violation on a previous charge he had pled guilty to (for felony non-support) for failure to pay child support.

He will served both sentences concurrently.