Martin settles in as new county clerk

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Lori Martin continues to settle into her newly elected role as Clare County Clerk, Official Abstractor and Register of Deeds.

Last week she took over her duties after being deputy clerk for 3 ½ years.

“Things are moving along with so much going on,” she said. “It’s hard to keep up. We have the latest election audit that should have been done at the end of the year. But because of the switchover (in her position), it didn’t get done. There’s a lot of election stuff going on.”

Right now, Martin has nine employees with seven full-timers and two part-timers.

Martin is looking to update her offices credit-debit card system and finish the reorganization of the office, which had been started by her predecessor.

“I’m working on getting everyone moved around to where they’re supposed to be so the office can be organized again,” Martin said.

Martin won the election for her office and a four-year term over incumbent Pamela Mayfield in November. Since then, she has been working on the transition to her new position and trying to achieve various tasks where the office is operating in the way she would like to see it.”