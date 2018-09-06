Marylin Margaret (Krahn) Salisbury

Marylin Margaret (Krahn) Salisbury, 93, took Jesus’ hand and died peacefully early Monday morning August 27 at Clark Retirement Community in Grand Rapids, MI. Cremation has taken place and a memorial service will be held at the Clark Retirement Community Chapel, 1551 Franklin Street SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49506 on Friday, September 7 at 1:30 P.M. A time of visitation with the family will follow the service. In lieu of flowers, please send memorials to the benevolent fund of Clark Retirement Community, Emmanuel Hospice or UMCOR in care of First United Methodist Church of Grand Rapids. A private family committal service will be held at Highland View Cemetery in Big Rapids, MI. Arrangements are being handled by Metcalf & Jonkhoff Funeral Service, 4291 Cascade Road SE, Grand Rapids, MI 49546. To share a photo or memory and sign the family’s online guestbook please visit www.mjfuneral.com.