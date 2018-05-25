Mason Paul Lippold

May 25, 2018

Mason Paul Lippold, age 16, of Clare, died suddenly at his home on Friday, May 4, 2018.

He was born the son of Rodney and Pamela (Randle) Lippold on June 5, 2001 in Clare. Mason was a Junior at Clare High School who loved to go camping, hunting, and fishing.

He worked after school for Ogg Farms, and thoroughly loved working on the farm. He recently purchased a newer car, and he loved his trucks.

Mason is survived by his parents, Rod and Pam of Clare, his brothers, Dirk (Jennifer) Kruskamp and Troy (Ashley) Kruskamp, and his sister, Heather Lippold and significant other Hayden Piechowiak, all of Clare, his nieces and nephews, Dane, Dylan, Dalton, Jillian, Laenna, and Karley Kruskamp, his grandmother, Barb Lippold of Farwell, and aunts and uncles Phillip Bradley (Jackie), Eric (Sophia) Bradley, Regina (Lee) Agle, Linda (Greg) Yuncker, Mary Jo (Andy) Gross and several cousins. He was preceded in death by his grandparents, Robert and Beverly “Jackie” Randle, and Raymond Lippold.

A memorial service was held on Friday, May 11, at the Clare United Methodist Church at 1:00 PM with Pastors John Kasper and Lonnie Severance officiating. Friends met with the family at the church on Friday from 11 AM until the service time at 1 PM.

Memorials may be made to Camp Hope, the Coleman Veteran’s Memorial, or Emily’s Gift.

If you are unable to attend, you ate invited to leave an online condolence on Mason’s tribute page at www.strphenson-wyman.com .

The family is being assisted by the Stephenson-Wyman Funeral Home.