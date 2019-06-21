Mathews arrested on embezzlement charge

June 21, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent



Lorna Marie Mathews

Lorna Marie Mathews, 44 of Sanford, is facing charges of embezzling from an adult in Clare where she was the person’s caregiver.



Clare Police Captain Dave Saad said City Police began an investigation January 8th after receiving a complaint from Adult Protective Services.

Mathews was arrested and arraigned March 12th and according to Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis was charged with “Embezzlement from a Vulnerable Adult $1,000 or more but less than $20,000” and with “illegal use/sale of a financial transaction device.”



Mathew’s bond was set at $15,000/ten percent. She posted bond and was released.



A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 6th, and a status conference held June 10th.



Ambrozaitis said no other court dates have been set.

