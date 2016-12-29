McBain family recovering from accident needs support

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Friends of a McBain family recovering from a car accident are reaching out to the community for ways to additionally support the family.

MI News 26 reported that on Dec. 14, a pickup truck driven by Victoria Mosher, 27, of McBain, was west bound on M-55 when she apparently lost control, crossed over the center line and hit an eastbound Chevy Impala. Mosher’s 7-month-old daughter was in the truck.

A close friend of the family has set up a GoFundMe account for anyone desiring to provide more support to the family. Victoria Mosher’s friend, Tia Rae Godell-Barnes wrote on her Facebook page that Victoria Mosher is currently in ICU in critical condition and has many internal injuries. Godell-Barnes said Mosher’s husband, Darrin was going to try to continue to work, take care of their 7-month old daughter, who was OK from the accident, and care for his wife. Donations would be accepted to help the family with the financial burden.

Barnes-Godell wrote on her Facebook page earlier this week that Mosher is out of the ICU and fully awake but will have to stay for inpatient physical therapy to basically learn how to walk again.

Godell-Barnes can be contacted on her Facebook page on information of how to contribute to the

cause.