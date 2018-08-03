McNeilly estate donates $15k to Surrey library

August 3, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Surrey Township Library Director Jean Gaskill got a wonderful surprise recently when she received a $5,000 check from the estate of Edwin (Bud) McNeilly

along with the news that the Library will be getting two more $5,000 checks, one each year for the next two years.

Gaskill said a portion of the first check has already been used to purchase something they have wanted to add to the library – a 3D printer. “It’s something we have been hoping for,” she said. We have been working with larger libraries to develop programs for the new 3D printer. One we are getting from another library will give both adults and children a chance to learn more about the technology.” A demonstration during this interview showed the beginning of a lengthy process to “print” a new part for the printer.

With the permission of the Library Board, the rest of the $5K donation check, along with the two they will receive over the next two years, will tentatively go into a fund to pay for a new roof for the library. Gaskill said, “I am hoping that the board will agree to use the money for a new roof when they meet in September,” she added. She said that is something that will be needed in the next few years since the existing roof is 13 years old. In fact just last weekend they just had the roof repaired and have had several issues with leaks recently.

Bud McNeilly, who died last May, was “a philanthropist to the ‘Nth degree’,” his obituary said, “supporting agencies such as the Clare County Fair, 4-H, the Village of Lake, the Clare Depot Project, Rails to Trails/Lake Depot, Education projects, museums, the Clare County Animal Shelter, St. Jude’s Hospital and Mid-Michigan Hospice and Home Care.”

McNeilly started his own contracting business in 1976, developed a property rental business and owned and operated the McNeilly Supermarket.

An avid community supporter, his obituary said Bud was “an active member of Moose, Elk, Eagles, American Legion, Operating Engineers Union Local #324 since 1951, Clare County Road Commission, Farwell DDA, Farwell School Board, and Lake Rod & Gun Club.”

“He was a big supporter of the community,” Gaskell said, “although he was always quiet about his good works.”

Now the Surrey Township Library has been added to his legacy.