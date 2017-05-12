McQuay faces murder for stabbing boyfriend

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A domestic dispute involving alcohol turned into a stabbing death early Sunday morning in Clare.

Michelle McQuay, 57, and her boyfriend Daniel Kruskamp, 58, were allegedly involved in a lengthy fight at their 308 West Wheaton Street home when McQuay picked up a large knife and stabbed Kruskamp in the upper left side of his chest, according to Clare Police Chief Brian Gregory.

Around 2:09 a.m. McQuay reportedly called 9-1-1 to report the stabbing.

Clare City Police officers, an on-duty officer and a reserve, and three Clare County deputies arrived at the home just three blocks west of McEwan Street immediately after the call. Mobile Medical Response Ambulance Service arrived at the scene shortly after the officers and immediately transported Kruskamp, who was unresponsive at the scene, to MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare where the CPD release from Chief Brian Gregory said he died from his injuries.

Michigan State Police Crime Lab technicians were called to the scene to process evidence.

He said the couple, who had lived together for about five years, did not have a history of domestic violence. He confirmed that alcohol was involved with the incident.

McQuay was arrested and taken to the Clare County Jail, where Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis authorized a charged of Homicide – Open Murder.

Monday, 80th District Court Judge Joshua M. Ferrell arraigned McQuay on the Open Murder charge. Following the prosecutor’s request, McQuay’s bond was set at $800,000 cash/surety only, with special conditions upon release of GPS monitoring, surrender of her passport

and color code drug/alcohol testing.

McQuay remains lodged at the jail and the incident is still under investigation, Gregory said.

Ambrozaitis said McQuay’s probable cause conference is scheduled for May 18 at 9 a.m. and her preliminary examination is scheduled for May 24th, also at 9 a.m.

A memorial service for Kruskamp, who lived most of his life in Clare, is scheduled at 2 p.m. Friday, May 12 at the Clare Church of the Nazarene, at 10160 S. Grant Ave. His obituary said he was a self-employed carpenter who loved camping, building houses, shooting guns, working on cars, camping and spending time with his grandchildren.

The murder is the first since 2004 in the City, Police Chief Gregory said. “This is an isolated incident and people in Clare don’t have to be concerned for their safety,” he added.

