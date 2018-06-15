McQuay sentenced to up to 50 years for boyfriend’s murder

June 15, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Michelle Ann McQuay, 58 of Clare will spend the next 22.5 to 50 years in prison for the murder of her live-in boyfriend Daniel Kruskamp at their West Wheaton Street home May 7, 2017.

She pled guilty to 2nd degree murder charges last month on May 16th for stabbing and killing Kruskamp.

She was sentenced Monday, June 11 by Circuit Court Judge Roy Mienk to serve the minimum of 22.5 years with credit for 407 days served, before she will be eligible to apply for parole.

She was also ordered to pay a $60 DNA fee, $68 in state costs, a $130 crime victim rights assessment and $600 in court appointed attorney fees.

The charges stemmed from a domestic dispute involving alcohol in the early morning hours of May 7th.

McQuay, then 57, and Kruskamp, 58, were involved in a lengthy fight at their 308 West Wheaton Street home when she picked up a large knife and stabbed him in the upper left side of his chest, Clare Chief Brian Gregory said last year.

Around 2:09 a.m. McQuay called 911 to report the stabbing.



Clare City Police officers and three Clare County deputies responded to the scene, just three blocks west of McEwan and Mobil Medical Ambulance Service arrived shortly after the officers. Ambulance personnel immediately took Kruskamp, who was unresponsive, to MidMichigan Medical Center Emergency in Clare where he died from his injuries.

The couple had lived together for about five years and did not have a history of domestic violence, Chief Gregory said, but he did confirm that alcohol was involved in the dispute.

McQuay was arrested and arraigned the next day on open murder charges and has since been lodged at the Clare County Jail.

Gregory said the murder was the first in Clare since 2004.