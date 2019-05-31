Mechanical failure causes power outages

May 31, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

About 3,700 homes lost power over part of the holiday weekend due to storms and a mechanical component failure at a Consumers Energy substation.



Clare Emergency Management Director Jerry Becker reported outages beginning Friday evening that hit Clare City, and parts of Grant and Sheridan Townships as well as approximately half of Vernon Township in Isabella County.



The first outages happened in and around the City of Clare at approximately 8 p.m., according to Consumers Energy Spokesperson Debra Dodd of the Detroit metro area.



Reports also came in Friday evening around 8 p.m. from Farwell on Russell Road, where 1,104 were without power, Dodd said. In Clare 1,702 were without power with the initial report coming from Briarwood Drive. The power was mostly restored by 1:28 a.m. Saturday morning.



Another outage was reported on Ivy Drive in Farwell Saturday morning when 791 homes lost power around 4:33 a.m. That outage was restored by 1:28 p.m. Saturday.



Dodd said some of the outages were caused by storm activity with trees and limbs falling on power lines. The outage in and around the City of Clare, which was preceded by a “brown out” according to reports, was the result of a mechanical failure at a Consumers Energy sub-station, Becker said. “A component failed resulting in the power loss.”



The Emergency Director reported no other problems in the area due to the storms other than the power failure in the southern part of Clare County and northern part of Isabella.

