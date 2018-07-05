Mecosta B & E’s lead to Clare arrest

July 5, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Michigan State Police investigation of thefts from a storage facility in Mecosta County’s Big Rapids Township June 20th led to the location and arrest of at least one suspect at a home in the 1000 block of Court Street in Clare.

A trooper from the Mt. Pleasant State Police post responded to the breaking and entering report involving ten storage units on the 20th and by June 21st the three men, suspects in the robbery, were identified.

Jeff Kevin Morgan II, 31, was arraigned in connection with the B&Es.

With a search warrant for a residence in Clare, a “vast amount of the stolen property has been recovered,” the release said.

Clare County Sheriff’s deputies assisted the MSP.

The other suspects in the robbery, whose names have not been released, will be arrested and charged through the Mecosta County Prosecutor’s Office.