Meet Jeff Haskell – new BOC member

January 31, 2019

By John Raffel

Correspondent

Jeffery Haskell is the new District 7 commissioner for the Clare County Board of Commissioners.

He also manages a local lumber yard which has managed to stay open during the winter storm this week.

But many other places were closed. “The county building was shut down on Tuesday,” he said. Haskell has lived in the area for all of his 52 years.

“I remember back in the late 70s, we didn’t have school for almost a whole week,” he said. “This is not a good one that’s for sure. I’m glad we don’t get one every year.”

Haskell is a first-term county board member and represents District 7. The board’s next meetng is on Wednesday, Feb. 20.