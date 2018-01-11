Melling named Employer of the Year

On Monday, December 11, Michigan Works! Region 7B Consortium gathered to celebrate their Employer of the Year Awards. The award is given to an employer who has exemplified utilizing Michigan Works! services to the best of their ability.

Melling Products North, LLC in Farwell specializes in the engineering and fabrication of round and rectangular tubular products for several industries. Since 1981, Melling North, a division of Melling Tool, has been providing tube bending, tube fabrication, and forming, swedging, beading, piercing, welding and assembly stamping for customers. Melling North is unique in the industry as they have a full service, in-house engineering team that customers work with from start to finish.

Michigan Works! and Middle Michigan Development Corporation have worked with Melling North for a number of years, providing assistance in the form of tax

abatement for expansion projects, Skilled Trades Training Funds and Incumbent Worker training funds to upgrade the skills of their workforce. In addition, Melling North has partnered with Michigan Works! to find candidates for employment, utilizing the Pure Michigan Talent Connect website. Melling North is a growing company that has almost triple its workforce over the last four years. New product lines and new customers drive the need for increased production at the Farwell location. Melling North is a company that Michigan Works! looks forward to working with for years to come and is happy to honor them as the Clare County Employer of the Year.

Jason Creasy was also honored as the Clare County Alumni of the Year. Jason took part in an On-The-Job Training contract through Michigan Works! with his current employer, JD Metalworks. This program allowed for Jason to received hands on training at JD Metalworks in order to improve his welding skills and become a valued employee. JD Metaworks was able to receive a reimbursement for part of Jason’s training wages as a part of this program. Michigan Works! is very proud of Jason and the hard work he has completed, and wish him many happy years of employment at JD Metalworks.