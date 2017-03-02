Members First Credit Union host BBBS event

Mid Michigan Big Brothers Big Sisters would like to thank Members First Credit Union for sponsoring and hosting a fun activity night at Brown Corners Church on Wednesday, February 15th! Staff from Members First Credit Union brought something for everyone with games and nail polish. The room was full of smiles and laughter throughout the night! Thank you Members First Credit Union for doing “Something Big” by reaching out to the youth in our community.

If you would like to know more about volunteering for Big Brothers Big Sisters, contact our office at (989) 386-9304, email us at info@midmichiganbbbs.org, or check us out on Facebook.