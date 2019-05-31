Memorializing our fallen heroes

May 31, 2019
By Pat Maurer
Correspondent
Veterans, their families, and communities in Clare County remembered veterans lost in war at special ceremonies in Harrison, Farwell and Clare last Monday.
Harrison’s ceremony had at Veteran’s Freedom Park sponsored by VFW Post 1075, American Legion Post 404, American Legion Post 404 SAL, American Legion Post 404 Ladies Auxiliary, 40 et 8 and VVA Post 1075 included the “laying of the Wreaths,” “Reading of the Names,” and ringing of the bell in honor of those killed in action from Clare County.
Guest speakers included Pam Heath from the Freedom Park committee and Jim Fernandez, Director of the State of Michigan VFW POW/MIA. Memorial Day Honors were also conducted at the Maple Grove Cemetery and the American Legion Post in Harrison provided a free luncheon for attendees.
Clare’s Memorial Day ceremonies and parade began at the Clare City Park where the Clare High School Band performed, the Presentation of Wreaths were held by VFW Post 5738, Police and Fire Department members and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5738.
Parade Marshal was Jeremy Fassett and the parade led to the Cherry Grove Cemetery where the CHS Band performed the National Anthem and featured speaker was Captain Lori Fassett of the Michigan National Guard and the Presentation of Wreaths was by Clare VFW Post 5738 Ladies Auxiliary and the Blue Star Mother – DAV.
Following the ceremonies, VFW Post 5738 provided hot dogs and snacks to attendees.
In Farwell the annual Memorial Day Parade down led off the event followed by ceremonies at the Farwell Village Park, which were sponsored by Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558. Moderators were American Legion Post Commander Brent Coates and Farwell VFW Post Commander William Geyer and a demonstration of the folding of the American Flag was by Former American Legion Commander Bob Mulrenin. The ceremony included featured speaker Farwell Village President Gina Hamilton and selections by the Farwell High School Band.
Following the ceremony, the American Legion Post hosted an event celebrating 100 years of American Legion service and the 30th anniversary of the post.
