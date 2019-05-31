Memorializing our fallen heroes

May 31, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A demonstration of the correct way to fold a flag was part of the Memorial Day Ceremonies at the Farwell Village Park. Photo by Steve Landon

Veterans, their families, and communities in Clare County remembered veterans lost in war at special ceremonies in Harrison, Farwell and Clare last Monday.



Harrison’s ceremony had at Veteran’s Freedom Park sponsored by VFW Post 1075, American Legion Post 404, American Legion Post 404 SAL, American Legion Post 404 Ladies Auxiliary, 40 et 8 and VVA Post 1075 included the “laying of the Wreaths,” “Reading of the Names,” and ringing of the bell in honor of those killed in action from Clare County.



Guest speakers included Pam Heath from the Freedom Park committee and Jim Fernandez, Director of the State of Michigan VFW POW/MIA. Memorial Day Honors were also conducted at the Maple Grove Cemetery and the American Legion Post in Harrison provided a free luncheon for attendees.

Clare’s Memorial Day ceremonies and parade began at the Clare City Park where the Clare High School Band performed, the Presentation of Wreaths were held by VFW Post 5738, Police and Fire Department members and the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 5738.



Parade Marshal was Jeremy Fassett and the parade led to the Cherry Grove Cemetery where the CHS Band performed the National Anthem and featured speaker was Captain Lori Fassett of the Michigan National Guard and the Presentation of Wreaths was by Clare VFW Post 5738 Ladies Auxiliary and the Blue Star Mother – DAV.



Following the ceremonies, VFW Post 5738 provided hot dogs and snacks to attendees.



In Farwell the annual Memorial Day Parade down led off the event followed by ceremonies at the Farwell Village Park, which were sponsored by Farwell VFW Post 3039 and the Clare and Farwell American Legion Post 558. Moderators were American Legion Post Commander Brent Coates and Farwell VFW Post Commander William Geyer and a demonstration of the folding of the American Flag was by Former American Legion Commander Bob Mulrenin. The ceremony included featured speaker Farwell Village President Gina Hamilton and selections by the Farwell High School Band.

Following the ceremony, the American Legion Post hosted an event celebrating 100 years of American Legion service and the 30th anniversary of the post.

Beverly Walker – Powell reads the very moving poem “At Arlington” during ceremonies at Veterans Freedom Park

American Legion Post 404 Ladies Auxiliary member places a wreath in front of the wall at veterans Freedom Park

A member of Harrison VFW post 1057 salutes at the monument in Maple Grove Cemetery

Veteran’s and visitors stand quietly at attention during ceremonies Maple Grove Cemetery in Harrison



A loan bugler plays Taps to close services at Maple Grove Cemetery

A portion of the Harrison Veteran’s groups stand at attention with colors in hand prior to the start of ceremonies



The grave of Rush C. Davis Killed in Action in World War I is still honored for his sacrifice over 100 years ago. The inscription says “ He Gave His All and it was All he had” He rests in Maple Grove Cemetery in Harrison near the monument.



The annual Memorial Day ceremony took place in the Farwell Village Park at 10 a.m. May 28th.

