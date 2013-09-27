Meridian spoils Farwell Homecoming

By Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

Apparently Meridian didn’t get the memo that Farwell was trying to celebrate homecoming. The Mustangs dominated the Eagles Friday night, rolling to a 34-0 Jack Pine Conference football win.

“They’re a good football team,” Farwell head coach Alan Esterline said. “We had a few turnovers but defensively I thought we played a lot better even though the scoreboard didn’t show it.”

Hampering the Eagles all night was poor field position, with several drives starting deep inside their own territory, some of which started inside their own 10-yard line.

“We got the ball moving, putting 80-yard drives together, they’d just stall out,” Esterline said. “We had some good opportunities early in the game, we just didn’t capitalize on them.”

Noah Wilson was a bright spot for the Eagles running 19 times for 147 yards on the ground on offense and leading the defense with 15 tackles.

“He had been banged up a little bit the week before and was a step slow,” Esterline said. “He got that step back this week and played a heck of a game offensively and defensively, he was all over the field. I was really proud of his effort.”

Brandon Turner was eight-of-19 passing for 38 yards, with Walter Mosby making four catches for 21 yards and Seth Baginski making two grabs for 12 yards.

Ryan Simmons had a strong defensive night, making eight tackles and Mosby had seven. Baginski added four tackles and an interception and Curtis Robinson had an interception that he returned for 35 yards and two tackles.

Farwell (1-3 overall, 0-2 JPC) hosts Roscommon (2-2, 1-1) on Friday (tonight). The Bucks are coming of a come from behind 24-22 win over Harrison last week. Roscommon has won the last two meeting in the series between the two teams, winning last year’s game 15-12.

“They have a really good running back (Brett Jobin),” Esterline said. “It’s going to be a key to get pads on him. He runs hard, he’s a well built kid. They have a good quarterback also… they’re a good football team. If we play well and eliminate the turnovers, we’ll be in the game. That’s what we’ve been stressing this week in practice, eliminating the turnovers.”