Meth lab suspects sought

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

A tip from a Review reader alerted newspaper staff to an investigation into a “running meth lab” at a Farwell residence on South Scott Drive Sunday evening.

The reader said the investigation started around 6 p.m. and that a search found evidence in a freezer and a lab in a shed.

Undersheriff Dwayne Miedzianowski said “suspects took off running.” He added that the incident “remains open for further investigation.”