Meth making squatter sentenced

June 13, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Johnson Lee Knoertzer

Johnson Lee Knoertzer of Gladwin was sentenced June 3rd for up to ten years in prison for his part in the multiple suspect investigation into a meth lab in Harrison.



When Clare County deputies investigated a report of several people “squatting” in the buildings that housed the former Freedom Landscaping in Harrison, the investigation found methamphetamine and components used for the manufacture of methamphetamine and the investigation led to Knoertzer’s conviction.



Knoertzer pled guilty to the drug charges May 1st and was sentenced by Judge Thomas Evans June 3rd in Clare County Circuit Court. Judge Evans sentenced Knoertzer to serve from 19 months to ten years for operating a (meth) laboratory and was also sentenced to serve 19 months to three years for lying to a peace officer. He was given credit for 299 days already served and was ordered to pay $1,766. In fines, costs and court appointed attorney fees.

