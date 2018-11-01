Meth, weapons charge gets Loughin up to 20 years

November 1, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Douglas Loughin, of Clare, was sentenced to prison Monday by District Court Judge Roy Mienk to from five to 20 years on meth charges; two to five years for a

weapons charge and time served on a charge of maintaining a drug house plus fines and costs, Clare County Prosecutor Michelle Ambrozaitis reported.

She said Loughin was arrested last January in a Bay Area Narcotics Enforcement Team after investigations in two counties. He pled guilty on September 28th to the charges including: possession of methamphetamine – second or subsequent offense; weapons-firearms possession by a felon; and controlled substance – maintaining a drug house.

At the sentencing, Loughin was given credit for 175 days served and ordered to pay $204 in state costs; $130 in crime victim rights fees; $500 costs; a $500 fine; and $500 court appointed attorney fee.

Loughin, 37, has a long history of convictions. He has served many previous prison sentences for crimes in both Clare and Roscommon counties.

He will serve the sentences concurrently.