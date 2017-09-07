Methner honored by Clare

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

In a quiet meeting with Mayor Pro-tem Jean McConnell officiating, the Clare City Commission honored Kathy Methner, who just retired from the Middle Michigan Development Corporation after serving the area and Clare City for 22 years.

City Manager Ken Hibl reported, “She has been a phenomenal asset and resource to the organization and its many clients, customers and members in the Clare, Isabella, Gladwin and Gratiot County area. During her long and distinguished service with MMDC, she has become an extended member of the Clare City Staff and currently and trusted and devoted friend.”

Methner was presented with a plaque of appreciation and the key to the City at Tuesday’s City Commission meeting. She officially retired September 1st.

In another matter on the City’s agenda, Hibl reported that work around the City is nearing completion. Four inch water mains on Ann Arbor Trail have been replaced with eight inch mains and the street has been rehabilitated.

Because of an oversight, the Commission approved the contract with McGuirk Sand and Gravel, allowing the payment of the first payment of $59,902.65 to the contractor.

Because the bids for the project came in lower than expected, the project was expanded and still decreased the overall cost, Hibl said. The total construction costs for the project is $381,239.10. The City’s share of the $381,139.10 total cost is 16 percent with the rest coming from an Infrastructure Capacity Enhancement (ICE) grant.

In his report to the Commission, Hibl said that West Seventh Street is now complete except for asphalt. Paving West Seventh and Beech will be completed at the same time and the Ann Arbor Trail project is ahead of schedule. Witbeck Drive’s 250 feet of asphalt replacement has been completed and the new sports complex earth work is nearing completion and should be ready for seeding in mid-September after the sprinkler system is installed and the new water well becomes operational. He said the new airport taxiway project is in progress and scheduled for completion by the end of October.

Hibl also reported that the City Planning Commission has been extremely busy this year and will consider three site plan proposals at their next meeting. Robotic Welded Parts has plans for a new 12,000 square foot industrial building at its existing site on East Fourth Street; SharpCo is planning construction of a new 9,000 square foot building in Clare’s North Industrial Park; and that the Clare Industrial Development Corporation has reviewed and recommended approval of two special use permit licenses for a new marijuana facility, but recommended denial of a special use permit for a provisioning center in the South Industrial Park. He said, “The IDC requests that the Planning Commission and the City Commission review and reconsider the City’s zoning codes in respect to allowing medical marijuana retail storefronts (provisioning centers) in industrial and industrial park zoning districts within the City.”

Other business at the City meeting included:

*A report from Treasurer Steven Kingsbury that to date 88.8 percent of the summer property tax roll has been paid and that Act 51 road funding distributed has increased by $7,000 for major and $3,000 for local streets.

*The approval of a final balancing payment to Crawford Contracting of $15,902, for partial work on the Recreational Complex.

*Approval of the annual review of Title VI Policy with the Michigan Department of Transportation.

*Approval of the purchase of Chemical Feed Pumps and & SCADA equipment at a cost of $11,180 to replace the present 28 year old equipment in the Water/Wastewater Department.

*Approval of bills totaling $486,549.27.