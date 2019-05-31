Mfg company looking at Shopko site

May 31, 2019

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Clare’s Planning Commission will be holding a public hearing June 12th at 6:30 p.m. on a request to rezone the former ShopKo property just south of the City.



A local manufacturing company, MTW Industries, is interested in relocating to Clare, City Manager Ken Hibl said. “They have 20 employees and will hire ten more,” he said. “The firm is light industrial and manufactures housing for engines.”



He said the property purchase and relocation to Clare is contingent on whether the City agrees to rezone the property at 11250 North Mission Road from commercial to light industrial.



The company interested in the property is a full-service fabrication, manufacturing and steel sales company which started in 2005. The company markets to commercial, agricultural, forestry/arborist, excavating/mining and oil/gas industries. They are looking to hire an additional ten employees by the end of the year, with the purchase and rezoning approved, will merge two locations at the Clare site.



They are looking for pre-approval for the zoning change from the City.

