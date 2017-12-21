MHSAA suspends Harrison basketball coach

by Ben Murphy

Sports Writer

With a 4-1 start to the season, the Harrison boys basketball team was enjoying one of its better starts in recent memory. That start hit a snag last week when the MHSAA announced that the team’s first year head coach Nate Minnoy would be suspended from the team starting Jan. 15, due to the undue influence bylaw.

“Everyone make mistakes, we as adults need to educate and work with our youth to help them understand how to handle different situations that they will encounter growing,” Harrison athletic director Joe Ashcroft said. “(We need to) learn from those mistakes and move on, to dwell on negative events doesn’t help with the big picture which is the safety and welfare of today’s youth.”

While Ashcroft would not speculate on what that mistake was, it appears to have to do with boys basketball team member Deontae Balderas, who along with Tomas Teklegergis moved with Minnoy from Chicago to Harrison over the summer. Minnoy has legal guardianship of Balderas.

Ashcroft filed the paperwork over the summer to ensure that Teklegergis and Balderas were eligible for athletics at Harrison. That paper work was approved by the MHSAA. However, after looking further into the situation the state organization ruled that Balderas must sit out until Jan. 15. On that same date, Minnoy would be suspended from coaching the team the rest of the season.

The school isn’t letting Minnoy take the fall without a fight.

“The Harrison Community School is appealing Coach Minnoy’s suspension to the MHSAA,” Harrison superintendent Rick Foote said. “The team member Deontae Balderas was approved for play by the MHSA this fall. He is in Harrison because a friend of Coach Minnoy contacted him with concerns for two teenagers. The entire purpose of bringing Deontal and the other boy to Harrison was to help them succeed academically and take them off the streets of Chicago where the chances of an African American youth are slim at best. It had nothing to do with athletics.”

Foote confirmed that the required paperwork was filled out to make Balderas eligible and the MHSAA ruled him eligible. He also noted that in the situation with Clarkston boys basketball, where senior player Thomas Kithier was ruled ineligible due to a recruiting violation. Unlike Minnoy, Clarkston’s coach was not suspended.

“We will abide by the MHSAA decision, but what I can’t accept is the suspension of my coach,” Foote said. “There was no forfeiture of any other games. I don’t think we are being treated fairly.”

Minnoy, a former all-state high school basketball athlete in Illinois, played college basketball with Purdue University, Schoolcraft College, Central Michigan University and Lee University. Locally he was a coach in the Shepherd basketball program until returning to the Chicago area the last three years.

Minnoy sent a text message to the Review Thursday morning.

“My mindset is focused on the kids,” he said. “I just want them to have the best high school basketball experience they have ever had. We have an opportunity to have a special season and the boys are focused on just that. No one person is bigger than the team, not even me.”