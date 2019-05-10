Mid recognized for 4-H partnership

May 10, 2019

Dr. Christine Hammond, President of Mid Michigan College, received the Partnership Award at the annual MAE4-HYS Banquet. Pictured left to right: Bev Przystas, MSU Extension Educator, Dr. Christine Hammond, President of Mid Michigan College, Michelle Neff, MSU Extension Educator, Alex Schunk, Clare County 4-H Program Coordinator.

The Michigan Association of Extension 4-H Youth Staff (MAE4-HYS) recently recognized Mid Michigan College at their annual banquet for their formal partnership and support of local 4-H programs. While Mid’s Harrison campus has been a meeting location for Clare County 4-H groups for many years, Mid and Clare County Michigan State University Extension began a formal partnership in 2016.



Since this partnership began, Mid has collaborated with Clare County 4-H and MSU Extension on many programs including Science Blast, Winter Blast, Summer Camp Blast, and Mock Interview Day. While the partnership between MSU Extension and Mid Michigan College continue to grow, so do the county 4-H programs located near Mid’s campuses. With the help of President Hammond and her team, Clare County 4-H has been able to reach a new audience which has brought new opportunities to the youth of the community.



For more information contact your county’s MSU Extension Office or visit http://msue.anr.msu.edu/

