Midland man develops new battery, brings jobs to new Clare facility

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Advance Battery Concepts LLC, a Clare company that originated in a retirees garage in 2009, has taken the design of commercial batteries to a new level and grown so much they will soon be moving from their present facility at 720 North Industrial Drive in the Clare South Industrial Park to a new 80,000 square foot building next to the new Consumers Energy facility in Clare’s new Industrial Park North.

Dr. Ed Shaffer, founder and CEO of Advanced Battery Concepts, has spent the last ten years focused on developing technology to accelerate the adoption of much needed alternative energy systems. He founded ABC with the purpose of commercializing ground-breaking, large format, rechargeable battery technology called “GreenSeal®.”

Throughout his career, he has worked across a variety of advanced material applications including advanced BEOL dielectrics, optical materials for displays, materials for energy storage and photovoltaics. He has over 20 years of experience in the development of advanced material systems in the areas of energy storage, advanced electronics and displays.

Dr. Shaffer, who earned Materials Science degrees including his BS at the University of Illinois in Materials Science; his MS from Northwestern University and his Ph.D. from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology, has over 40 publications and nine U.S. patents with more pending. Just last month, Ledger & Woolf International Business Communications announced in a press release that ABC will provide a license to Johnson Controls, an international company, for manufacture using their bi-polar battery technology.

Lead acid battery manufacture is a $52 billion industry, “the largest in the world,” Dr. Shaffer said. “Our GreenSeal© technology, developed by our scientists and engineers, considerably simplifies manufacturing processes in lead-acid bi-polar batteries while simultaneously improving battery performance,” Dr. Shaffer said. “We are very proud to work with Johnson Controls, the world’s leading automotive battery manufacturer.”

“This license is very exciting for the company because it is the second. And they have three more close to being signed. The Company has indeed designed a better battery which it then licenses to battery companies to manufacture,” said Jill Ledger from Ledger & Woolf International Business Communications. Dr. Shaffer said the new technology will allow the manufacture of less expensive and better batteries. “I believe this will replace the old style and be used in automobiles and other industrial settings like golf carts and other commercial vehicles, increasing performance and lowering the cost of lead acid batteries. Our investors have made all of this possible,” he said.

ABC moved into the Clare Industrial Park in 2012, Dr. Shaffer said his retirement savings funded the beginning of ABC and when they won a business planning competition in 2010, and a $25,000 award, it allowed them to move to a small Midland lab. When they outgrew that facility, and thanks to the help of their investors, they moved to the new building in Clare. “Now we are outgrowing that building, so we will be moving to the new larger facility at 4 Consumers Energy Drive on the north side of the city.” He said.

ABC has 17-18 employees now and plans to increase to 25 to 30 at the new location. “We have grown,” Dr. Shaffer said. “The thing I am most proud of now is that we are able to offer health benefits to our employees and provide jobs in the area. I’m very happy that we are able to help our great employee – scientists and engineers – to have meaningful lives.”