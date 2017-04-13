MidMichigan-Clare earns “A”

MidMichigan Medical Center – Clare earned an ‘A’ in patient safety from The Leapfrog Group for the Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Score. The Hospital Safety Score is the gold standard rating for patient safety, compiled under the guidance of the nation’s leading patient safety experts and administered by The Leapfrog Group, a national patient safety watchdog.

The Medical Center in Midland also received Leapfrog’s top grade in the Spring 2017 Hospital Safety Score and MidMichigan Medical Center – Gratiot in Alma received a B.

“At MidMichigan Health, we review best practices in patient safety to strengthen our quality and performance measures on a regular basis. The recent launch of our new electronic medical record earlier this month is an example of that,” said Ray Stover, president of MidMichigan Medical Centers in Clare and Gladwin. “To be a recipient of Leapfrog’s highest grade for patient safety reconfirms that our Medical Center ensures a culture of safety for our patients.”

“Hospitals that earn top marks nationally in the Leapfrog Hospital Safety Grade, ‘have achieved the highest safety standards in the country,” said Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group. “That takes commitment from every member of the hospital staff, who all deserve thanks and congratulations when their hospitals achieve an ‘A’ Safety Grade.”