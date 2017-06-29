Milton sentenced for Harrison robbery

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

Rodney Milton 19, of Saginaw, was sentenced Monday by Judge Roy Mienk for the January 16 armed robbery of the Sunrise Gas Station on First and Main. He pled guilty to the robbery and other charges May 18.

He and a Saginaw woman, Kayla Young, 18, were arrested for the robbery after they fled when a deputy attempted to stop their vehicle.

Clare County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the scene around 3:26 a.m. January 16 and told by a clerk at the gas station that she had just been robbed at gun point by what she believed to be a male subject.

The two were in a vehicle heading west on M61 when the deputy spotted them. When the deputy attempted to stop the vehicle, the suspects sped up while police began a pursuit. The vehicle turned south on Harding Avenue and stopped near Clarence. After the seven mile chase, the two were taken into custody without incident, a January press release said.

The release from Sheriff John Wilson said an unknown amount of cash was recovered from the vehicle along with a handgun and a short barreled assault rifle.

Milton was sentenced to 14 to 30 years for armed robbery; two years consecutive for weapons-felony firearms; five years for short barreled rifle/shotgun; two years for a 4th offense flee and elude and 161 days for possession of marijuana. A 161 day credit applies to all sentences except for the felony firearm sentence, which is consecutive. He was also sentenced to no contact with the victim or do-defendant; $322 in state costs; $130 crime victim right assessment; $500 costs and a $500 fine.