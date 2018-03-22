Missaukee couple still missing

March 22, 2018

A Missaukee County couple Jeff Hurley and Alexandria Foust have been missing since early November.

But state police say they are not giving up the search yet. State police say they’re still looking through evidence collected during the initial searches in the area of Dead Stream Swamp.

They’ve been conducting searches on and off based on tips they get. They say they’re all followed up on and taken very seriously.

“If you see something say something, if you remember something, sometimes it could be something very little to you but it could be a big difference for us and missing piece in the case. So if you think you know something about these two missing individuals we welcome a call to the state police post here at the Houghton Lake Post all those tips will be turned over to our lead detective,” first Lt. Josh Lator, MSP Houghton Lake Post said.

A volunteer group is organizing a search of the Dead Stream Swamp area next month.