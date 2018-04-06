Missing…Harrison store owner vanishes without a trace

April 6, 2018

By Pat Maurer

Correspondent

The Clare County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in locating William “Bill” Irwin Rouech, Jr., the owner of the Long Lake Party Store.

Rouech, 50, was last seen Monday, March 26 at his party store on the north side of Harrison.

His daughter, Elizabeth Rouech said his family believes he may have headed north toward the Grayling area. She said his cell phone was last on and usable in the

Meredith Grade area in Gladwin County, just west of M-18. The family has not heard from him since.

Rouech’s daughter said he was driving a 2004 bronze/tan half-ton Quadrasteer Chevy Silverado with no topper and Margaretville and palm tree stickers on each of the back passenger windows. The Michigan license plate number is DTY 8196.

He is 5’ 10” tall, weighing 170 pounds and has short gray/black hair and brown eyes. He walks with a slight limp. He has no known medical conditions.

The release from the Sheriff’s Office said they have notified other law enforcement agencies to be on the lookout for him and his vehicle to check his welfare. It said authorities leaned he periodically would leave the area to travel but it is unusual for him not to contact family members for this amount of time.

Anyone with information of the whereabouts of Rouech or information about him is asked to contact Sheriff’s Detectives at 989-539-7166.