Missing show dog found at McDonalds

Chris Stevens

CMU Intern

Marvel the missing show dog has been found. A sighting of the Rhodesian Ridgeback was reported around 11 p.m. Sunday, June 18 behind the Prince of Peace Lutheran Church and McDonald’s in Clare across the street from the Welcome Center, from which she had bolted while being transported by John Nevin.

Nevin and volunteers searched the area for over an hour, walking the trails behind the business and the church. When the search turned up fruitless, Nevin planned to ask for the security tapes from the McDonald’s and Arby’s nearby to get an idea of where she could have gone next. That turned out to be unnecessary.

Marvel’s owner, Dennis Guimond, also came out, and scented the area with urine, and fell asleep in his car with the windows down in the back parking lot of McDonald’s, waiting for his dog to come back. Around 3 a.m. Monday, her face was in the window. After the door was open, she hopped right in.

Marvel originally went missing June 15. John Nevin said Marvel was brought to the Surrey Veterinary Clinic, and was found to be “amazingly unhurt.” Marvel was originally being brought from Sault Ste. Marie to Lansing to be bred with his dog, but those plans have been called off. Marvel was stressed from the incident, and it has been decided to just, “let her enjoy life,” he said.

Nevin may not have planned to spend as much time as he did in Clare, but he’s glad everything turned out well, and he has made a lot of friends, he said. “The whole community has been great,” he said. The help from the Days Inn, First Choice Office supply, the police, sheriff, and volunteers is heartwarming, he said. Nevin was working hard Monday taking down the numerous fliers for Marvel, and said he’s running out of gas in the effort. He asks that if someone sees a poster left up for her, to please take it down.